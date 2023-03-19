Iranian currency rates for March 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to March 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,995 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 19 Iranian rial on March 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,153 50,992 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,453 45,234 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,977 4,002 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,923 3,924 1 Danish krone DKK 6,019 6,006 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,543 136,856 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,903 14,822 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,856 31,810 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,566 30,541 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,304 26,241 1 South African rand ZAR 2,274 2,280 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,210 2,209 1 Russian ruble RUB 546 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 21 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,231 28,071 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,327 31,289 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,446 39,167 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,244 1,239 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,794 31,748 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,713 8,721 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,098 6,098 100 Thai baths THB 123,133 123,280 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,366 9,353 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,081 32,136 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,995 44,712 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,174 9,164 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,670 16,313 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,734 2,733 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,670 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,696 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,771 76,606 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,854 3,854 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 430,667 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 392,100 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 467,000-470,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 502,000-505,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur