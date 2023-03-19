Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 19 March 2023 10:58 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for March 19

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to March 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,995 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 19

Iranian rial on March 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,153

50,992

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,453

45,234

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,977

4,002

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,923

3,924

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,019

6,006

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,543

136,856

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,903

14,822

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,856

31,810

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,566

30,541

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,304

26,241

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,274

2,280

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,210

2,209

1 Russian ruble

RUB

546

545

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

21

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,231

28,071

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,327

31,289

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,446

39,167

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,244

1,239

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,794

31,748

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,713

8,721

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,098

6,098

100 Thai baths

THB

123,133

123,280

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,366

9,353

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,081

32,136

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,995

44,712

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,174

9,164

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,670

16,313

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,734

2,733

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,670

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,696

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,771

76,606

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,854

3,854

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 430,667 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 392,100 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 467,000-470,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 502,000-505,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

