Iranian currency rates for March 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,198 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 25 Iranian rial on March 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,340 51,153 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,752 45,453 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,027 3,977 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,002 3,923 1 Danish krone DKK 6,065 6,019 1 Indian rupee INR 510 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,164 136,543 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,848 14,903 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,155 31,856 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,523 30,566 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,077 26,304 1 South African rand ZAR 2,313 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,202 2,210 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 546 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,883 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 21 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,906 28,231 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,533 31,327 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,898 39,446 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,302 1,244 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,858 31,794 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,769 8,713 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,115 6,098 100 Thai baths THB 122,807 123,133 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,486 9,366 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,337 32,081 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,198 44,995 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,176 9,174 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,310 16,670 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,767 2,734 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,772 16,670 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,696 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,331 76,771 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,854 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 426,790 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,382 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 388,571 rials, and the price of $1 is 362,706 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 524,000-527,000 rials.

