Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for March 25

Finance Materials 25 March 2023 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for March 25

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,198 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 25

Iranian rial on March 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,340

51,153

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,752

45,453

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,027

3,977

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,002

3,923

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,065

6,019

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,164

136,543

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,848

14,903

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,155

31,856

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,523

30,566

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,077

26,304

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,313

2,274

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,202

2,210

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

546

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,883

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

21

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,906

28,231

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,533

31,327

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,898

39,446

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,302

1,244

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,858

31,794

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,769

8,713

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,115

6,098

100 Thai baths

THB

122,807

123,133

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,486

9,366

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,337

32,081

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,198

44,995

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,176

9,174

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,310

16,670

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,767

2,734

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,772

16,670

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,696

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,331

76,771

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,854

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 426,790 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,382 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 388,571 rials, and the price of $1 is 362,706 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 524,000-527,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more