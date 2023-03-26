Iranian currency rates for March 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to March 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,256 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 26 Iranian rial on March 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,361 51,340 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,646 45,752 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,984 4,027 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,007 4,002 1 Danish krone DKK 6,065 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 511 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,792 137,164 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,848 14,848 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,129 32,155 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,098 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,484 30,523 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,057 26,077 1 South African rand ZAR 2,314 2,313 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,206 2,202 1 Russian ruble RUB 544 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,882 2,883 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,928 27,906 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,521 31,533 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,804 39,898 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,302 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,866 31,858 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,768 8,769 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,119 6,115 100 Thai baths THB 122,747 122,807 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,487 9,486 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,456 32,337 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,256 45,198 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,188 9,176 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,303 16,310 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,760 2,767 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,772 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,636 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,365 77,331 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 432,613 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,00 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-507,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

