Azerbaijan, Hungary sign Memorandum of Cooperation in banking sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev and Secretary General of the Hungarian Banking Association Levente Kovács signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on April 26, Trend reports with reference to the ABA.

The memorandum provides for the promotion of cooperation between the parties, the organization of events, including joint educational programs, the exchange of information between member banks of both organizations, the development of correspondent relations and the implementation of other activities related to the banking and financial sector.

At the same time, the issues of cooperation include the fight against fraud in the field of digital payments, cooperation in the field of cyber security in banks, the exchange of experience in optimizing tariffs for various services, the study of international experience in matters related to the implementation of relevant government programs.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association was founded in 1990. The main purpose of the association is to protect the interests of member organizations, assist in meeting their needs in various types of business services and coordinate their activities. ABA members include 25 banks and 5 non-banking organizations.