PASHA Bank's loan portfolio grew by 9% in 2022 - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The loan portfolio of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank in 2022 increased by nine percent from two billion manat ($1.18 billion) to 2.28 billion manat ($1.3 billion), CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

"The total share of the bank's loan portfolio among the country's banks is 25 percent. Besides, 99 percent of the bank's operations were executed in the digital environment. Payments also increased by 32 percent, and non-cash payments grew by 36 percent, and payments in foreign currency grew by 30 percent." Guliyev noted.

He added that corporate banking is a priority area of ​​activity for PASHA Bank.

Will be updated