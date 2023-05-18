PASHA Bank's net operating profit up by 159% following growth in number of corporate clients

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. PASHA Bank's net operating profit increased by 159% as a result of the growth in the number of corporate clients, Murad Suleymanov, a member of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Suleymanov, the growth of fees and commissions (except for capital management) amounted to 56 percent.

"Assets from investment management (excluding brokerage services) increased by 30 percent. The number of clients using corporate banking has increased by 81 percent," he said.

Suleymanov also said that the growth of clients in the field of SMEs (Small and medium-sized enterprises) reached 27 percent.

Will be updated