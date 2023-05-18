PASHA Bank's assets total almost $5B by end of 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The assets of PASHA Bank amounted to over 8.4 billion manat ($4.9 billion) by the end of 2022, and according to this figure, the bank took a leading position among the country's banks, Murad Suleymanov, a member of the Board of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Suleymanov, the growth of assets in 2022 compared to the previous year reached 31.2 percent.

"The share of interest-bearing assets in the total asset portfolio decreased by 15.2 percent," he said.

Suleymanov, speaking about the bank's loan portfolio, said that 46.9 percent are accounted for by the trade and services sector.

"Some 16.6 percent are individuals, the rest are the sectors of industry, construction, tourism, and a number of others," he said.

Suleymanov also noted that the bank's obligations to third parties reach over 7.8 billion manat ($4.5 billion).

"Over 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion), or 89.7 percent, are accounted for by obligations to customers, 7.6 percent - by banks and funds, etc. Liabilities to customers increased by 39 percent in 2022, and to funds and banks decreased by 10.7 percent," the board member added.