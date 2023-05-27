Iranian currency rate for May 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 27, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 32 have decreased in price, compared to May 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,995 rials.

Currency Rial on May 27 Rial on May 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,825 51,945 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,359 46,360 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,885 3,918 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,785 3,831 1 Danish krone DKK 6,041 6,066 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,481 136,615 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,691 14,656 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,885 30,183 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,111 109,118 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,821 30,898 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,384 25,644 1 South African rand ZAR 2,142 2,184 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,103 2,111 1 Russian ruble RUB 525 523 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,211 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,341 27,467 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,039 31,123 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,176 39,188 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,410 1,384 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,769 31,737 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,714 8,747 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,945 5,951 100 Thai baths THB 120,844 121,328 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,127 9,148 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,656 31,808 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,995 45,181 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,452 9,427 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,247 16,277 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,803 2,813 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,772 16,790 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,693 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,214 75,351 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 425,067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,981 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,425 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000-553,000 rials.

