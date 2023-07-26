No closure risks for banks in financial sector of Azerbaijan today - CBA governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. There are no risks to closing banks in the financial sector of Azerbaijan today, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during the press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

He noted that the CBA is primarily aimed at ensuring the stability of the financial market.

"No financial organization—banks, insurance companies, or investment companies—meeting the requirements of the CBA and conducting stable financial activities will face problems or risks for their possible closure," he pointed out.

