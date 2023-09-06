Every fourth transaction in POS-terminals in Azerbaijan tokenized - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Every fourth transaction made today in POS-terminals in Azerbaijan is "tokenized" (i.e. transaction via cell phones or other smart devices), said Director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Kamala Gurbanova at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Fintex Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, this is an indicator that the Azerbaijani population is open to innovations.

"As of the first of August, the volume of non-cash payments on these cards in the country has doubled and reached 24 billion manat ($14 billion). The share of cashless circulation in card payments within the country increased by 12 percentage points and amounted to 53 percent year-on-year," she stressed."

