Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 1

Finance Materials 1 October 2023 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 1

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 decreased in price compared to September 30.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,464 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 1

Rial on September 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,238

51,296

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,886

45,950

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,847

3,855

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,936

3,940

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,959

5,961

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,504

135,880

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,596

14,541

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,121

28,106

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,918

31,027

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,184

25,240

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,221

2,224

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,533

1,532

1 Russian ruble

RUB

436

431

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,010

27,088

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,749

30,757

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,144

38,085

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,294

1,295

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,578

31,576

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,590

8,591

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,773

5,758

100 Thai baths

THB

115,127

114,867

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,946

8,946

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,045

31,164

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,464

44,453

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,798

8,790

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,682

15,726

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,714

2,714

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

16,744

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,085

74,169

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,820

3,822

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,979

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,131 rials and the price of $1 is 411,964 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,483 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,513 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 522,000–525,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more