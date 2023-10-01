Iranian currency rates for October 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 decreased in price compared to September 30.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,464 rials.

Currency Rial on October 1 Rial on September 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,238 51,296 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,886 45,950 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,847 3,855 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,936 3,940 1 Danish krone DKK 5,959 5,961 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,504 135,880 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,596 14,541 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,121 28,106 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,918 31,027 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,184 25,240 1 South African rand ZAR 2,221 2,224 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,533 1,532 1 Russian ruble RUB 436 431 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,010 27,088 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,749 30,757 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,144 38,085 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,294 1,295 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,578 31,576 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,590 8,591 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,773 5,758 100 Thai baths THB 115,127 114,867 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,946 8,946 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,045 31,164 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,464 44,453 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,798 8,790 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,682 15,726 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,714 2,714 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 16,744 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,085 74,169 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,820 3,822 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,979 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,131 rials and the price of $1 is 411,964 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,483 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,513 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 522,000–525,000 rials.

