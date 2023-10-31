Azerbaijan, WB review projects within forthcoming framework program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed projects to be undertaken under the new Framework Program, Trend reports.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov met with a World Bank delegation led by Asad Alam, Regional Director for Equal Development, Finance, and Institutions for Europe and Central Asia, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the meeting, the latest economic development trends and the state of Azerbaijan's banking industry were discussed.

The discussion also discussed the World Bank's present efforts in Azerbaijan and potential for future collaboration, as well as priority projects for the WB's inclusion in the new Partnership Framework Program for Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the CBA chairman and World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani discussed preparations for the Country Partnership Framework Program (2024-2028), as well as financing of new investment projects.

For more than 30 years, Azerbaijan and the World Bank have worked together. Since 1995, the group has provided more than $500 million in support of 56 private sector development projects, resulting in the creation of around 4,000 jobs.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel