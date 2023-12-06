Iranian currency rates for December 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 6, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 12 currencies grew in price and 21 declined in price compared to December 5.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,300 rials

Currency Rial on December 6 Rial on December 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,867 53,048 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,934 48,101 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,001 4,018 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,844 3,874 1 Danish krone DKK 6,076 6,098 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,967 135,935 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,752 14,726 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,517 28,539 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,105 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,928 31,018 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,747 25,906 1 South African rand ZAR 2,210 2,230 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,454 1,453 1 Russian ruble RUB 465 462 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,505 27,799 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,301 31,387 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,187 38,173 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,281 1,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,476 31,456 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,720 8,730 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,885 5,910 100 Thai baths THB 118,894 119,096 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,001 9,009 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,869 32,079 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,300 45,455 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,110 9,117 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,614 15,614 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,714 2,709 1 Afghan afghani AFN 606 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,693 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,779 75,776 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 455,610 rials and the price of $1 is 422,423 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,191 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,021 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

