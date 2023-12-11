Iranian currency rates for December 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 11, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies grew in price and 10 declined in price compared to December 10.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,223 rials

Currency Rial on December 10 Rial on December 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,702 52,705 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,731 47,722 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,012 4,014 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,851 3,849 1 Danish krone DKK 6,065 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,789 135,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,796 14,776 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,969 28,979 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,915 30,910 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,711 25,719 1 South African rand ZAR 2,217 2,218 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,455 1,450 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 456 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,668 27,631 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,294 31,300 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,229 38,213 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,286 1,286 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,450 31,466 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,691 8,691 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,871 5,864 100 Thai baths THB 118,369 118,189 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,006 9,005 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,886 32,109 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,223 45,220 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,166 9,166 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,734 15,734 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,710 2,707 1 Afghan afghani AFN 607 607 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,735 75,735 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,857 rials and the price of $1 is 426,153 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,143 rials, and the price of $1 is 387,412 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000–542,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur