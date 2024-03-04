Azerbaijan, UAE explore financial sector collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed opportunities for cooperation in the financial sector, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He noted that as part of his visit to the UAE, a meeting was held with the Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Essa Kazim, to explore collaborative opportunities with the UAE's financial sector.

“A comprehensive tour of DIFC took place, showcasing the Center's innovative financial services and activities,” the official added.

Meanwhile, DIFC is a financial zone that was established in 2004 in Dubai. DIFC is committed to driving the development of the financial sector and financial services in the region, providing international companies and investors with an attractive and regulated environment in which to operate.

DIFC is home to many international financial institutions, banks, insurance companies, investment funds and other financial institutions. It has its own judicial system and regulatory authorities that provide legal and financial stability for businesses within this financial zone.

