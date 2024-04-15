A trade financing agreement was concluded between TuranBank and Asian Development Bank (PHOTO)

Marking a significant milestone, TuranBank OJSC, a prominent player in the country's banking sector, has entered into a pivotal agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to finance international trade operations.

Within the framework of the new agreement, ADB approved the trade financing guarantee limit by including TuranBank OJSC in the "Trade and Supply Chain Financing Program" (TSCFP). This agreement will allow the country to expand import-export operations and support customers' trade operations.

"We are happy to see that TSCFP is building relationship with TuranBank in Azerbaijan. ADB is committed to enabling global trade and supporting jobs and economic development. This partnership is critical for supply chains and food security in Azerbaijan." said Candice McDeigan, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan.

This agreement signed between TuranBank OJSC and ADB is another critical indicator of the trust of international financial organizations in our Bank. This agreement is designed to facilitate global trade activities for entrepreneurs in our country and to provide them with the necessary support to expand their import and export opportunities. I am sure that our cooperation will contribute to the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan's economy and the development of foreign trade," said Fazail Musayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TuranBank.

For your information, ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, adaptive, and resilient Asia and the Pacific region while continuing its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. ADB was established in 1966. Sixty-eight bank members, 49 from the area, are its shareholders.

Since 1992, TuranBank OJSC has served individual and corporate customers with 21 sales points. The bank has always followed the development path, and with its services, it has taken an essential position in the financial sector in terms of quality and quantity. TuranBank is one of the prominent participants in the financial industry of Azerbaijan, distinguished by its stability and reliability. You can get detailed information about the products and services the bank provides by calling (012) 935 Call Center or visiting TuranBank's official website or pages on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

