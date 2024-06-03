Azerbaijan and IMF discuss strategies to enhance financial sector stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have held discussions on strategies to enhance the stability of the financial sector, Trend reports.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov met with the IMF's Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) mission headed by Julian Chow.

The outcomes of the FSAP mission constituted the primary focus of the meeting.

Furthermore, discussions were held as part of the program to exchange views on identifying new avenues for enhancing the resilience of the financial sector.

To note, Azerbaijan became a member of the IMF on September 18, 1992. Since 2006, the Azerbaijani government has refrained from borrowing from the IMF, and collaboration has been maintained through consultations under Article IV of the Fund's charter and technical missions on key macroeconomic policy areas.

