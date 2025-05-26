KazMunayGas unveils first hybrid power plant to cut carbon emissions in Kazakhstan

Photo: KazMunayGas

On a trip to Mangystau, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov took a good look at the building of Kazakhstan’s first hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen, a collaboration with Italy’s Eni S.p.A. The 247 MW plant will harness the sun, wind, and gas to pave the way for low-carbon development, delivering steady power to regional subsidiaries while cutting carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent.

