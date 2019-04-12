Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park to increase production of payment terminals

12 April 2019 09:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park (STP) LLC in January-March 2019 increased sales of payment terminals by 23 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Last year, about 150 payment terminals were sold.

A source in the company also said that this year kiosks and STP terminals will be produced under the new brand - STP Terminal. It was noted that innovations in this direction will continue.

STP significantly reduced costs of products, optimizing its manufacture and cooperating with suppliers at more affordable prices.

All this will increase sales of STP products in 2019.

It was noted that STP has so far produced and sold more than 1,000 kiosks and terminal equipment.

As for future plans, the STP is aimed at increasing sales of STP Terminal products this year by 20 percent, compared to last year.

The work is also underway to develop new products in modern design. For example, the frame and the design of the terminals can be developed and painted in accordance with the wishes of the customer company, and the company can make the terminals’ metal frame of different thickness.

