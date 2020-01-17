Work conducted in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan city to expand broadband access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Aztelecom LLC carried out work in Shirvan city to expand varieties of communication services and broadband access, Trend reports Jan. 17 with reference to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

A cable line of 1,700 meters long from the central electronic telephone exchange was laid on Bulbul Street for provision of telephone services to new buildings and an electronic telephone exchange for 1,040 numbers was commissioned.

In addition, on Ismet Gayibov Street, work was completed to replace the 3,000-meter-long cable with a new type of cable. New next generation network (NGN) equipment was installed on the service area of ​​the electronic telephone exchange, as a result of which the numbering capacity of the telephone exchange was increased to 928 numbers.

During last year, Aztelecom LLC carried out large-scale installation and other necessary work in the internal network in various Azerbaijani districts.

As a result, a significant increase was observed in the number of telephone and internet subscribers.

The work to expand the varieties of communication services and broadband access in Shirvan city will continue this year.

