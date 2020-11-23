IT Park Uzbekistan to introduce digital technologies in agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The owners of agricultural land will receive recommendations on the optimal use of land resources based on the results of a study using satellite technologies, told Trend, head of the creative department of IT Park Uzbekistan, Jamila Khalibayeva.

To conduct a prompt and accurate assessment of agricultural land and crops, the IT Park Academy resident is currently implementing the online platform Monterra (Monterra Tech) using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The goal of the project is to use AI technology for various needs, as well as objectively assess agricultural land in the region by taking satellite imagery.

Monterra online platform uses satellite technology to create photographic land maps which helps to further analyze their yield potential.

The main advantages of the Monterra project are the analysis of the agricultural sector based on archival photographs, a comparison of the data obtained from the images, as well as the creation of topographic and cadastral maps.

The project also includes an analysis of the relief of agricultural areas, the possibility of online observation of the growing season of cotton and grain crops, and the collection of information on the types and conditions of crops.

Due to the use of satellite technologies, it becomes possible to analyze arable land in other countries, which will allow the exports of such IT services.

Currently, IT Park cooperates with international companies that are residents of IT Park, such as EPAM Systems, the world's largest manufacturer of custom software, consulting specialist, resident of the Belarusian High Technology Park, Alif Tech, a financial technology company whose mission is financial services based on good values ​​and information technologies, DATE CENTER NETWORK SELECTEL, the founder of which is the Russian technology company Selectel, which provides cloud infrastructure and data center services and is the fifth largest cloud infrastructure provider in Russia in terms of IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) revenue.

IT Park also cooperates with Asseco Central Asia, a consulting organization in Uzbekistan. The founder of this company is Asseco Group - the largest IT holding in Europe, specializing in the development and implementation of modern and technological solutions for key sectors of the economy. The holding is represented in more than 55 countries around the world and unites over 21 thousand employees. Asseco Group is currently the number one IT supplier in Central and Eastern Europe and is among the top six IT companies in Europe.