Azerbaijan's game industry to use experience of int'l developers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The development of the gaming sector in Azerbaijan has begun to gain momentum over the past few years, Co-founder & CEO at Turkish Axell Studio company Onur Eyikul said, Trend reports.

Eyikul gave the speech during the online ‘Game Tech Azerbaijan’ event.

The company’s CEO also spoke about the development of mobile games, the attraction of investments, and the gaming industry in Turkey.

According to Eyikul, the latest trends in the gaming sector in Azerbaijan are online games.

“According to our data, there are a sufficient number of computer and mobile games in Azerbaijan, as well as local companies of game developers. According to analytical data, the resume of many Azerbaijani citizens with experience in programming and related industries indicates experience in the development of the gaming sector,” he added.

“If we compare the development of this sector of Azerbaijan with Turkey, then in terms of opportunities and technologies they are equal,” Eyikul noted.

In turn, the Founder of Game Tech Azerbaijan, Fidan Rustamli, stressed that Game Tech has begun working towards the development of our country’s gaming sector since January 2021.

“The gaming sector of Azerbaijan is not popular. The ecosystem of this industry requires development, and therefore, we, as Game Tech Azerbaijan, help the developers of this industry to apply the experience and skills of foreign developers by holding appropriate events,” she said.

“The gaming sector of Azerbaijan is not popular. The ecosystem of this industry requires development, and therefore, we, as Game Tech Azerbaijan, help the developers of this industry to apply the experience and skills of foreign developers by holding appropriate events,” she said.

According to Rustamli, in the direction of the development of the gaming ecosystem in Azerbaijan, the Game Tech team will hold various meetings with the heads of foreign companies of game developers.

“From the first days of this year, every month we will hold various seminars, B2B meetings, and a number of other events that will contribute to the development of this sector of Azerbaijan," the founder of the Game Tech Azerbaijan added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev