Azerbaijan plans to integrate 'Face to Pay' solution into digital signature

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Face to Pay solution (Payments via Face Recognition) is planned to be integrated into the SIMA (new generation digital signature) project in Azerbaijan this year, Chief Commercial Officer of AzInTelecom Ruslan Aliyev said during a press conference entitled "New Generation Digital Signature", Trend reports.

Aliyev said that authorization and transactions through biometric data and cloud technologies have been integrated into the new generation digital signatures.

“Any citizen can receive a digital signature without leaving house, as well as use services of banking and non-banking organizations and other structures through this mobile application,” the chief commercial officer said.

Aliyev stressed that today work is underway with several financial structures to integrate banking services into the application, and there are already pilot projects.

“The Face to Pay project is planned this year,” the chief commercial officer added.

The first concept of a digital signature was introduced in 1976. The digital signature was introduced in Azerbaijan in 2011.

A presentation ceremony of a new generation digital signature was held in Azerbaijan on February 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev