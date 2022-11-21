Work to expand mobile communication infrastructure underway in Azerbaijan - Innovation Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Work to expand mobile communication infrastructure is underway in Azerbaijan, a representative of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Rashad Khaligov said in November 21during the first-panel session on ‘Digitalization of public services and sustainable living’ being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Khaligov, it’s planned to provide high-speed internet to the most remote villages of the country by the end of 2024.

"The minimum internet speed by this period will be 25 Mbps," he noted.

The agency’s representative added that in Azerbaijan’s Aghali village, the speed of internet access is 100 Mbps and more.