Vast majority of Azerbaijan's technological startup projects participate in global markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. About 80 percent of Azerbaijan's technological startup projects have had the opportunity to enter global markets, Matanat Musayeva, head of the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, told Trend.

According to Musayeva, it is necessary to conduct a proper assessment of both domestic and foreign markets and its audience in order to achieve the goal of entering global markets, as well as conduct appropriate research.

Additionally, she said that it is essential to consider a competition plan because the technology sector is rapidly developing and one of the most competitive where constant improvement and innovation are required.

"Enterprise Azerbaijan in cooperation with colleagues from Estonia, Ireland, the USA, Türkiye, Israel and other countries provided support to Azerbaijani startups to enter world markets, and we will continue to assist young professionals both in entering foreign markets and in attracting investments," she said.

Enterprise Azerbaijan registered 200 startup projects within the framework of the Startup School project from February through March. As many as 33 have reached the final out of 200 projects, which will be developed with the support of mentors from the USA, Türkiye, Israel and other leading countries along with Azerbaijani experts.