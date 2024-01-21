Turkmenistan introduces e-government system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 21. Turkmenistan implements the 'Electronic Government' system, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications of the country's Mammetkhan Chakiyev, reported at the government meeting, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the development of the digital economy and national electronic communication systems were discussed at the meeting of the Government of Turkmenistan.

Chakiyev said that advanced IT technologies are being actively introduced in the country, and the list of digital services is expanding, signifying a concerted effort to embrace technological innovation and enhance the range of digital offerings available to the public.

In particular, the 'Duralga' mobile application has been launched, as well as the new 'Belet Video' hosting service.

Furthermore, he noted that special attention is paid in the country to the implementation of an information exchange system in the 'X-Road' architecture format, which is successfully used in world practice, while currently the supplier is selected jointly with the UN Development Program (UNDP).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively focusing its efforts on the development of the information technology sector, striving for a modern digital society.

Public investments in the infrastructure of high-tech projects, expanding access to broadband Internet, and initiatives to develop digital skills among the population contribute to the growth of the IT industry in the country.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel