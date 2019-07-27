Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to purchase converters

27 July 2019 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase spare parts
Tenders 11:53
Uzbekistan intends to increase car exports to 100,000 units until 2023
Economy 11:22
Malaysia’s Petronas Сharigali announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:47
Uzbekistan may establish permanent imports of agricultural products to Russian region
Economy 10:19
Swiss companies to build new terminal in Uzbek airport
Economy 09:59
Swiss company official: barriers impeding Uzbek business being removed (Exclusive)
Economy 26 July 21:28
Latest
Minister: Azerbaijan holds EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 12:13
Club floor collapses in South Korea as athletes dance; two people dead
Other News 12:12
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase spare parts
Tenders 11:53
Turkmenistan approves instruction on procedure for filling in transit declaration
Economy 11:51
Total pension savings in Kazakhstan increase
Finance 11:44
Woman dies while trying to reach ‘Into the Wild’ bus in Alaska
Other News 11:39
Final day of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:37
Iran's ICT minister calls for regulation of cryptocurrency miners
Iran 11:27
Uzbekistan intends to increase car exports to 100,000 units until 2023
Economy 11:22