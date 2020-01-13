Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pumps

13 January 2020 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
National Iranian South Oilfields Company opens tender to buy excavators
Tenders 12 January 11:40
Iranian company opens tender to buy three cone bits
Tenders 12 January 11:31
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy equipment
Tenders 12 January 11:21
WB increases its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan
Business 12 January 08:11
China-Uzbekistan JV buys materials via tender
Tenders 11 January 18:33
Wholesale distribution center construction underway in North Kazakhstan
Construction 11 January 18:22
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 13
Finance 11:30
Turkmen president instructs to speed up privatization process
Business 11:29
Monthly turnover on stock market at Baku Stock Exchange decreases
Finance 11:28
Zenith Energy inks important agreement with Anglo African Oil & Gas plc
Oil&Gas 11:28
Turkish Airlines discloses passenger transportation figures for 2019
Turkey 11:22
International Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition set up
Oil&Gas 11:19
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 13
Business 10:51
Russia buys polyethylene in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:49
Turkmenistan's refinery opens tender to buy special vehicles
Tenders 10:44