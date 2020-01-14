Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan Tourism Board is trying to simplify the process of obtaining visas so that it would be convenient for tourists from even more countries to obtain Azerbaijani visas, Director General of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said, Trend reports Jan. 14.

Sengstschmid noted that a record figure was reached in Azerbaijan’s tourism sector in 2019, when 3.2 million tourists visited the country.

“The growth of tourist flow amounted to 11.4 percent,” the director general added. “Especially high growth was observed in the number of tourists from European countries. The Asian market showed a decrease in growth, which necessitates identifying new ways in marketing strategy. Tourists feel the need for more reliable commercial structures.”

Sengstschmid said that a 10-percent increase is expected in the tourism sector in 2020, adding that this is a very good figure.

The director noted that it is planned to open new representative offices of the Board abroad in 2020.

“Representative offices in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, South Korea and Japan will open in the first quarter of this year,” Sengstschmid said.

