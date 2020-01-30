Uzbekistan takes part in The New York Times Travel Show

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Representatives of the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in New York took part in the international tourism exhibition The New York Times Travel Show-2020, which was held at the Jacob K. Javits Center exhibition complex, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Representatives of Uzbekistan jointly with the Silk Road Treasure Tours travel company distributed the brochures "10 Reasons to visit to Uzbekistan", handbooks “Procedure of Crossing the State Border and Rules of Stay in Uzbekistan”, stickers with images of historical Uzbek cities. The participants were also shown videos dedicated to Uzbekistan.

The brochures contain information about the website of the electronic visa to Uzbekistan (e-visa.gov.uz) with a QR code, links to popular social websites of the State Committee for Tourism, the frequency of direct flights to Tashkent and tourism destinations.

In addition, the thematic event “Visit to Uzbekistan” is presented at the exhibition. Within its framework, a survey was conducted among the organizers, participants and guests of the international tourism forum to reveal their knowledge about Uzbekistan, its geographical location, historical cities, great scientists and thinkers, who made a significant contribution to the development of world civilization.

The New York Times Travel Show is the largest US tourism event, with more than 700 travel companies, agencies and airlines from 175 countries presenting their services. The tourism exhibition is visited annually by more than 35 thousand people, including representatives of tourism organizations.

It traditionally holds special thematic events, seminars and lectures, as well as entertainment programs aimed at familiarizing with the characteristics of various national cultures and traditions. Distribution of brochures, guides, booklets and videos are organized, revealing the wide possibilities of the tourism potential of a country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news