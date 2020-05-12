Georgia's International Airport named one of top ten airports in Eastern Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Tbilisi International Airport of Georgia has been named in “Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020” nomination as one of the top ten airports in Eastern Europe for the seventh year in a row, Trend reports referring the website of the World Airport Awards.

The influential British consulting company Skytrax, which studies and evaluates the quality of service for airports and airlines in the world, compiles its rating of the World Airport Awards, based on a poll of more than 13 million passengers of 106 nationalities at 550 airports worldwide.

As reported, ten airports were named as the best airports in the Eastern Europe in 2020 including international airports in Budapest, Bucharest, Tallinn, Kyiv (Boryspil), Riga, Belgrade, Bratislava, Tbilisi, Skopje and Sofia.

The world over, Singapore’s Changi Airport was voted the World’s Best Airport for the eighth year in a row at the 2020 World Airport Awards.

The survey evaluates airports based on 39 indicators for airport service and product.

"A central directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airport they consider to be the best, underlining the brand as the Passenger’s Choice Awards,” reads the website of the World Airport Awards.

The World Airport Awards was first started in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global survey on airport customer satisfaction.

---

