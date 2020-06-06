Minister: Germany supports Georgia in economic development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6

The Minister of economy and sustainable development of Georgia Natia Turnava discussed the restoration of cooperation in the field of tourism with the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany Thomas Baris, Trend reports via the ministry.

As reported, Turnava held an online meeting with Thomas Baris.

The online meeting was also attended by Deputy Economy Ministers Akaki Sagirashvili and Genadi Arveladze, head of the National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili and Georgian Ambassador to Germany Levan Izoria.

In addition to other priority areas of bilateral economic cooperation, the parties discussed the restoration of bilateral air traffic and cooperation in the field of tourism.

“Germany has traditionally supported Georgia in many important areas, including economic development. We hope that German tourists will be among the first international travelers to visit Georgia after opening the borders. We informed the German side about the situation in Georgia and said that we were ready to receive the first international guests from July 1,” said Turnava.

Georgia has completely closed regular flights in all directions since March 21. Thanks to Georgia’s success in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, the government decided to open domestic tourism on June 15, and open borders for foreign tourists on July 1.

According to preliminary data, Israel will become the first country from which Georgia will receive tourists. In addition to the Baltic countries, Georgia is negotiating the resumption of tourism with the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and neighboring countries. To date, more than 20 airlines have already expressed a desire to resume flights to Georgia.

