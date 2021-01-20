Over 2,000 foreigners apply for 'Remotely from Georgia' state programme

Over 2,000 individuals have applied for 'Remotely from Georgia', a state programme launched last year to enable foreign citizens to work in the country during the pandemic, the Georgian National Tourism Administration told, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The GNTA released its update on the initiative by saying citizens from 90 countries had applied to travel to, and work from, Georgia between its launch in late August and January 17.

The programme offers citizens from 95 eligible countries to work from the state as long as they intend to stay for at least six months. The tourism body said over 740 individuals had arrived in Georgia as part of the project since its start.

Of these, 58 percent are self-employed, 26 percent employed full-time, and 16 percent have applied as entrepreneurs, the national tourism organisation said in its update. Applicants are bringing their family members or travelling companions for the duration of stay.

Freelancers, full-time employees and business owners are invited to fill out the application form for their stay and work in the country, and required to undergo a 12-day hotel quarantine and a subsequent PCR test related to COVID-19.

Documents demonstrating financial ability to pay taxes, and health insurance are also required from those interested in applying.