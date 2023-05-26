Necessary to further expand relations between Azerbaijan, UAE in field of tourism - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. It is necessary to further expand ties between tourism organizations of Azerbaijan and the UAE, Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Al Blooshi said during a meeting with Goydeniz Gahramanov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies, Trend reports.

According to the association, at the meeting, the ambassador was informed about its activities, role in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, and opportunities for cooperation with member companies of the organization.

Gahramanov, highlighting during the discussions that the Middle East market, in particular the UAE market, is of great importance for the tourism sector of the country, noted that after the creation of the possibility of mutual visa-free entry for citizens of the two countries with general civil passports, progress will be made in both inbound and outbound tourism.

In turn, Al Blooshi noted that the existence of friendly relations between the two countries has a positive impact on tourism and other areas.

He also expressed readiness to provide his support for expanding cooperation in this direction.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on such issues as holding meetings in the B2B format, organizing information tours, exchanging experience, as well as increasing the number of air travel.

Currently, Azerbaijan Airlines, Flydubai and Air Arabia airlines organize flights to UAE's Dubai and Sharjah several times during the day.