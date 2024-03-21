Azerbaijan working on providing visa-free system for Chinese tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan is working on providing visa-free system for Chinese tourists, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Trend reports.

“Chinese citizens can obtain their visas upon arrival to Baku. But there will be more even in a sense that Azerbaijan is looking forward to completely ensure visa-free system to Chinese citizens. We are working on that and hopefully, within a short period of time, such good news will come. We are very much pleased to see Chinese tourists, businessmen, partners and investors in Azerbaijan. There is a historical linkage between our countries,” he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that tourism is also a part of the people-to-people contact.

“We also see it as part of the global development initiative that China has put forward. It is also a part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as BRI is also about people-to-people contacts and tourism is one of the key components of that,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that there are direct flights between Beijing and Baku and Azerbaijan is looking forward to open more flights to different Chinese cities.

“People-to-people contacts are also about business opportunities,” he added.