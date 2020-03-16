Georgia toughens entry rules for citizens of several more countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Travelers from Switzerland, Norway and Denmark will have to present a PCR test (the test for performing real-time RT-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, in respiratory specimens) upon arrival in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, if they fail to present the document, they will be placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, Georgia introduced the same rules for travelers from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Austria.

Movement will also be temporarily restricted at the Sarpi customs checkpoint that is located in the south-west of Georgia on the border with Turkey. No restrictions will apply to cargo transportation.

To date, Georgia confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 thus increasing the total number of infected individuals to 33.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

