Cargo transportation via road transport revenue up in Azerbaijan

Road cargo worth $1.1 million were transported from January through February 2020 in Azerbaijan, which is 10.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports referring to the country’s State Customs Committee.

The volume of cargo turnover via road transport amounted to almost 550,800 tons of cargo, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Almost 192,400 tons of cargo worth $198.9 million were exported by road transport, which is 9.3 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

Cargo import via road transport amounted to 358,360 tons (increase by 7.8 percent) worth $934.7 million (increase by 9.2 percent).

The overall cargo turnover of Azerbaijan amounted to $5.04 billion during the reporting period including $3.2 billion worth of export and $1.78 worth of import.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 22)

