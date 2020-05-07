Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Turkish Airlines plans a gradual resumption of domestic or international flights from June, Anadolu Agency said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the three-month plan, starting from June, Turkish Airlines will fly to 22 destinations in 19 countries, including Georgia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Norway, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Belarus, Israel, Kuwait, and Lebanon.

The Turkish Airlines suspended all flights until May 28 amid COVD-19 pandemic.

The number of destinations and flight frequency on international routes will rise to103 and 572, respectively, in July, and to 160 and 937 in August.

It is scheduled to gradually build up the number of destinations to 99 countries in September; however, this plan may be subject to change in line with developments.

Turkish Airlines (Türk Hava Yolları) is the national flag carrier airline of Turkey. The airline serves more destinations non-stop from a single airport than any other airline in the world, and flies to 126 countries, more than any other airline.

