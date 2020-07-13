Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to operate new flight from Georgia's Kutaisi airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Hungarian budget airline and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, will start operating from October 1 on six routes including from Georgia city of Kutaisi, Trend reports referring to United Airports of Georgia LLC.

"For the first time in the history of Kutaisi International Airport, it will be possible to get to the Middle East by regular direct flights", reads a press release published by the United Airports of Georgia.

Flights connecting Kutaisi to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, will be carried out two times a week.

Director of the United Airports of Georgia Tamar Archuadze said that adding the new route from Kutaisi airport proves that Wizz Air has long-term plans for the Georgian market.

Wizz Air has been operating in Georgia since 2012. It expanded in 2016, after the establishment of the base at Kutaisi International Airport.

To date, the company has served over 2.5 million passengers in Georgia.

---

