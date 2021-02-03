Pegasus Airlines to launch daily Istanbul-Tbilisi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

Pegasus Airlines will launch daily Istanbul-Tbilisi flights from February 11, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The air company, which returned to Georgia's air industry with regular flights, plans to operate between Turkey and Georgia 7 times a week.

Until now, Pegasus Airlines was performing charter flights between Turkey and Georgia.

The price of a Tbilisi-Istanbul flight ticket will start from 57 euros, while from Tbilisi to other cities of Turkey - from 43 euros. As for the transit directions, the price will start from 88 euros.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

