IATA predicts timing for return of aviation industry to pre-pandemic indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The aviation industry is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2024, Sebastian Mikosz, Senior Vice President for Member and External Relations of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said, Trend reports.

According to Mikosz, there is no need to talk about the prospects for 2021, since a possible third wave of coronavirus can cause more damage to the aviation industry in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020.

“Our forecast is that the industry will recover its traffic sometime in the second half of 2024, and, of course, we are awaiting a solution that will allow the resumption of international traffic, which is most affected,'' added Mikosz.

The senior VP added that in the current circumstances, in comparison with passenger traffic, air cargo transportation is gaining momentum.

In November 2020, the IATA, together with the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), reported that a drop in demand for air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to a reduction of up to 4.8 million in the number of workers in the aviation industry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev