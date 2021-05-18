Aeroflot removes all June tickets to Turkey from sale except for two flights - airline

Aeroflot has removed from sale almost all tickets to Turkey for June, except for two flights per week permitted by the authorities, the carrier’s spokesman Mikhail Demin told, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Travels are always planned weeks, sometimes months in advance. We stopped sales and canceled all flights to Turkey for June, with the exception of the two flights a week to Istanbul allowed by the headquarters [the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus - TASS], so as not to inconvenience passengers due to possible cancellations," he said.

Demin added that if other decisions are made, the company is ready to revise the schedule, if necessary, increase the number of flights and open sales.