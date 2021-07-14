Russian AvtoVAZ suspends production of some models

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russian "AvtoVAZ" has suspended the production of some car models in connection with the short delivery of electronic components by Bosch Samara company, Trend reports on July 14 with reference to AvtoVAZ.

AvtoVAZ has suspended production of Lada Xray, Lada Largus, Renault Logan and Renault Sanderо models.

Moreover, AvtoVAZ has already suspended the production of some models in June due to such a shortage of parts.

"AvtoVAZ is forced to suspend the production volume on the line for assembling cars on the B0 platform for one day due to the short delivery of electronic components by Bosch Samara company," the company said.

