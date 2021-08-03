Two more European airlines resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Tamilla Mammadova

Two more European airlines are to resume flights to Georgia in the summer season, Trend reports citing data from the Civil Aviation Agency.

Lithuanian airline Getjet and Estonian airline Smartlynx will operate several charter flights on the Vilnius - Batumi - Vilnius and Tallinn - Batumi - Tallinn directions.

According to the application filed by Getjet with the Civil Aviation Agency, flights between Vilnius and Batumi will be operated on Airbus A319 aircraft once a week, on Mondays, until August 30. The airline has already completed its first flight in this direction.

As for the Estonian carrier Smartlynx, the airline plans to operate several charter flights between Tallinn and Batumi from August 5 to September 23, once a week, on Thursdays, on Airbus A320 aircraft.

On August 2 this year, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted both airlines permission to operate flights in the above directions.

