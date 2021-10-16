Czech Republic eyes to support improvement of Georgian air transport infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Czech Transport Ministry together with the Czech Embassy in Tbilisi was able to organize one project focused on the improvement of the transport infrastructure in Georgia, the ministry told Trend.

"Our project was focused on airports and aviation," the source said.

As the ministry noted, it considers the Eastern Partnership platform as one of its top priorities.

"Since 2018, we have organized several events aimed at developing economic segment of this platform. In 2021, we are organizing a virtual expert conference named "Business Opportunities in Energy and Connectivity: Eastern Partnership and Central Asia"," the source said.

The event focused on investment opportunities in energy and transport infrastructure that are available for Czech entrepreneurs will be held in 2021, the ministry added.

