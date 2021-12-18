Zangazur corridor to ensure shortest land route from Asia to Europe – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Zangazur corridor will ensure the shortest land route from Asia to Europe, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 4th United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Ministerial Conference on Transport.

"The trilateral Statement among Azerbaijan, Russian Federation, and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, included a reference to the transportation corridor linking Azerbaijan’s western regions with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The creation of this corridor will have an immense effect on the development of transportation for the whole region. This corridor will not only help to widen transport integration in South Caucasus but also will ensure the shortest land route from Asia to Europe and vice versa," said the minister.

Nabiyev expressed hope that ESCAP will continue to play an active role in promoting economic cooperation in the region and coordinating joint efforts of its member states for the benefit of the region as a whole.

