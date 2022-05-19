Azerbaijan plans to launch eTIR procedure – State Customs Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. It is planned to launch eTIR procedure in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Head of the General Department for Management of Customs Control and Trade Facilitation of State Customs Committee Samad Garalov said at a conference on "Prospects for the development of automobile development, international cooperation" on May 19, Trend reports.

According to him, State Customs Committee completes an event on technical compliance with the electronification of international freight transport, in this connection.

A corresponding memorandum will be signed between Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee and Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), Garalov noted.

"Presently, State Customs Committee carries out its activities in accordance with the project of the strategic plan of action until 2024. Work on digitization is planned. Presently, we have almost completely switched to electronic workflow. Azerbaijan exchanges document electronically with countries such as Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Iran and Russia. Work is underway to expand the number of these countries,” Garalov added.