Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Route Association eyes to form JV among member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) International Association presented the concept of a joint venture with the participating state structures of TITR member states, Gaidar Abdikerimov, Secretary General of the Association told Trend.

He said currently this concept is at the stage of consideration at the level of the profile ministries of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

"After the mutual agreement between the parties is reached, we can expect a full-fledged launch and operation of the joint venture. The process of forming a joint venture has already begun and we hope to launch it soon, as there is great interest in the TITR from international carriers," he said.

Abdikerimov added that this venture will simplify the process of cargo flow management, as well as expand the possibility of attracting additional cargo volumes to the corridor.