...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Russian Utair airline increases frequency of flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Transport Materials 13 July 2022 11:46
Russian Utair airline increases frequency of flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Russian airline Utair has increased the number of flights from Moscow to Azerbaijani Ganja city up to five times a week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays), Trend reports citing the airline.

"We have increased the number of flights to Azerbaijan this year. The company's schedule includes direct routes to Ganja and Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) from Moscow, to Baku (Azerbaijan) – from Russian Grozny, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Surgut, Tyumen and Ufa cities,” company said.

“We are increasing the number of flights on existing routes so that our passengers can travel freely," Utair added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more