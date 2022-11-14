Cargo transshipment through Port of Baku increases - press secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The cargo transshipment through Port of Baku exceeded 5.45 million tons from January through October 2022, which is 14 percent more than in the same period of 2021, Press Secretary of Port of Baku CJSC Elmar Habibli said, Trend reports on November 14.

According to him, over 44,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) were handled during the reporting period, which is 28 percent more than from January through October 2021.

"In addition, the growth in the transshipment of wheeled vehicles amounted to 31.5 percent - up to over 41,000 units of trucks, and the transshipment of passenger cars increased by six times," Habibli said.

He stressed that cargoes arrive in Azerbaijan from the countries of Central Asia and are sent in transit to Europe.

"Over 90 percent of incoming cargo is exported," Habibli added.